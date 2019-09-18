SCHSL Football Media Rankings – Week 4

COLUMBIA – Below are the latest Top 10 football rankings in the South Carolina High School League. Our area has 3 of the top 5 teams with Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Green Sea Floyds. In addition to that, we have 4 of the top 6 in Class 4A with Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Wilson, and Hartsville.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Byrnes
- Fort Dorchester
- Gaffney
- Dorman
- TL Hanna
- Sumter
- River Bluff
- Berkeley
- West Florence
Class 4A:
- Myrtle Beach
- Daniel
- North Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Wilson
- Hartsville
- AC Flora
- Eastside
- Walhalla
- Greenville
Class 3A:
- Dillon
- Chapman
- Camden
- Chester
- May River
- Wade Hampton
- Gilbert
- Cheraw
- Strom Thurmond
- Aynor
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Barnwell
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Southside Christian
- Saluda
- Timberland
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Whale Branch
- Gray Collegiate
- Andrew Jackson
Class 1A.
- Green Sea Floyds
- Wagener-Salley
- Lamar
- Lake View
- Blackville-Hilda
- Branchville
- Denmark-Olar
- (tie) Baptist Hill, Ridge Spring-Monetta, C.E. Murray