SCHSL Football Media Rankings – Week 4

Green Sea Floyds remain the top team in Class 1A with their 3-0 record.

COLUMBIA – Below are the latest Top 10 football rankings in the South Carolina High School League. Our area has 3 of the top 5 teams with Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Green Sea Floyds. In addition to that, we have 4 of the top 6 in Class 4A with Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Wilson, and Hartsville.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Byrnes
  3. Fort Dorchester
  4. Gaffney
  5. Dorman
  6. TL Hanna
  7. Sumter
  8. River Bluff
  9. Berkeley
  10. West Florence

Class 4A:

  1. Myrtle Beach
  2. Daniel
  3. North Myrtle Beach
  4. South Pointe
  5. Wilson
  6. Hartsville
  7. AC Flora
  8. Eastside
  9. Walhalla
  10. Greenville

Class 3A:

  1. Dillon
  2. Chapman
  3. Camden
  4. Chester
  5. May River
  6. Wade Hampton
  7. Gilbert
  8. Cheraw
  9. Strom Thurmond
  10. Aynor

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Barnwell
  3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  4. Southside Christian
  5. Saluda
  6. Timberland
  7. Oceanside Collegiate
  8. Whale Branch
  9. Gray Collegiate
  10. Andrew Jackson

Class 1A.

  1. Green Sea Floyds
  2. Wagener-Salley
  3. Lamar
  4. Lake View
  5. Blackville-Hilda
  6. Branchville
  7. Denmark-Olar
  8. (tie) Baptist Hill, Ridge Spring-Monetta, C.E. Murray

