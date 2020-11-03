SCHSL football media rankings – week 7

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Athletics Department has received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and is excited to welcome Gamecock fans to Colonial Life Arena for men's and women's basketball games this season.

Per South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's Executive Order of July 29, 2020, stadiums and athletics venues were permitted to open and exceed the order's guidelines if the department "can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce."