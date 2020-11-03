SCHSL football media rankings – week 7

Gamecock football commit and Marion senior TJ Sanders and his Swamp Foxes are ranked 9th this week in Class 2A.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the latest South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) state football media rankings as we enter week 7 of the regular season. Dillon and Lake View are both number 1 in their respective classes in our viewing area. All of our local teams are in bold.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Gaffney
  3. Fort Dorchester
  4. Dorman
  5. Sumter
  6. TL Hanna
  7. Northwestern
  8. Byrnes
  9. Boiling Springs
  10. Carolina Forest

Class 4A:

  1. AC Flora
  2. North Myrtle Beach
  3. Myrtle Beach
  4. Greer
  5. Westside
  6. South Pointe
  7. Catawba Ridge
  8. Greenville
  9. North Augusta
  10. Greenwood & Beaufort

Class 3A:

  1. Dillon
  2. Chapman
  3. Daniel
  4. Camden
  5. Gilbert
  6. Wren
  7. Aynor
  8. Fairfield Central
  9. Oceanside Collegiate
  10. Powdersville

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Chesnee
  4. Newberry
  5. Cheraw
  6. Batesburg-Leesville
  7. North Central
  8. Woodland
  9. Marion
  10. Andrews

Class 1A:

  1. Lake View
  2. Southside Christian
  3. Blackville-Hilda
  4. Lamar
  5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  6. Whale Branch
  7. Johnsonville
  8. Wagener-Salley
  9. Carvers Bay
  10. Green Sea Floyds

