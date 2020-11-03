SCHSL football media rankings – week 7

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the latest South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) state football media rankings as we enter week 7 of the regular season. Dillon and Lake View are both number 1 in their respective classes in our viewing area. All of our local teams are in bold.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Gaffney
- Fort Dorchester
- Dorman
- Sumter
- TL Hanna
- Northwestern
- Byrnes
- Boiling Springs
- Carolina Forest
Class 4A:
- AC Flora
- North Myrtle Beach
- Myrtle Beach
- Greer
- Westside
- South Pointe
- Catawba Ridge
- Greenville
- North Augusta
- Greenwood & Beaufort
Class 3A:
- Dillon
- Chapman
- Daniel
- Camden
- Gilbert
- Wren
- Aynor
- Fairfield Central
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Powdersville
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Chesnee
- Newberry
- Cheraw
- Batesburg-Leesville
- North Central
- Woodland
- Marion
- Andrews
Class 1A:
- Lake View
- Southside Christian
- Blackville-Hilda
- Lamar
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Whale Branch
- Johnsonville
- Wagener-Salley
- Carvers Bay
- Green Sea Floyds