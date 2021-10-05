SCHSL football rankings, October 5

COLUMBIA – The latest South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) football rankings were released this afternoon. Our local teams are in BOLD below.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- Gaffney
- TL Hanna
- Northwestern
- Dorman
- Spring Valley
- Sumter
- Riverside
- Lexington
Class 4A:
- AC Flora
- Greenville
- Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Greenwood
- South Florence
- Beaufort
- York
- West Florence
- Catawba Ridge
Class 3A:
- Daniel
- Dillon
- Clinton
- Camden
- Chapman
- Brookland-Cayce
- Gilbert
- Powdersville
- Lower Richland
- Aynor
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Silver Bluff
- Marion
- Barnwell
- Saluda
- Timberland
- Christ Church
- Philip Simmons
- Wade Hampton
Class 1A:
- Southside Christian
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Lamar
- Hannah-Pamplico
- Whale Branch
- Baptist Hill
- Lake View
- Great Falls
- Dixie