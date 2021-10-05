Pro Football Challenge

SCHSL football rankings, October 5

COLUMBIA – The latest South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) football rankings were released this afternoon. Our local teams are in BOLD below.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. Gaffney
  4. TL Hanna
  5. Northwestern
  6. Dorman
  7. Spring Valley
  8. Sumter
  9. Riverside
  10. Lexington

Class 4A:

  1. AC Flora
  2. Greenville
  3. Myrtle Beach
  4. South Pointe
  5. Greenwood
  6. South Florence
  7. Beaufort
  8. York
  9. West Florence
  10. Catawba Ridge

Class 3A:

  1. Daniel
  2. Dillon
  3. Clinton
  4. Camden
  5. Chapman
  6. Brookland-Cayce
  7. Gilbert
  8. Powdersville
  9. Lower Richland
  10. Aynor

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Silver Bluff
  4. Marion
  5. Barnwell
  6. Saluda
  7. Timberland
  8. Christ Church
  9. Philip Simmons
  10. Wade Hampton

Class 1A:

  1. Southside Christian
  2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
  4. Lamar
  5. Hannah-Pamplico
  6. Whale Branch
  7. Baptist Hill
  8. Lake View
  9. Great Falls
  10. Dixie

