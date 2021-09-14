Pro Football Challenge

SCHSL football rankings, September 14

West Florence enters the Class 4A rankings at #10 this week. That’s 4 teams from Region 6-4A in the top ten.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina High School League football rankings are out for week 4 of the season. Our local squads are in BOLD below.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. Gaffney
  4. TL Hanna
  5. Northwestern
  6. Chapin
  7. Ridge View
  8. Dorman
  9. Ashley Ridge
  10. Woodmont

Class 4A:

  1. AC Flora
  2. Greenville
  3. Myrtle Beach
  4. South Pointe
  5. Greenwood
  6. North Myrtle Beach
  7. Beaufort
  8. South Florence
  9. Catawba Ridge
  10. West Florence

Class 3A:

  1. Daniel
  2. Dillon
  3. Camden
  4. Brookland-Cayce
  5. Chapman
  6. Clinton
  7. Aynor
  8. Gilbert
  9. Chester
  10. Powdersville

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Saluda
  4. Marion
  5. Silver Bluff
  6. Barnwell
  7. Andrews
  8. Philip Simmons
  9. Timberland
  10. Wade Hampton, St. Joseph’s, Christ Church

Class 1A:

  1. Southside Christian
  2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  3. Whale Branch
  4. Lamar
  5. Blackville-Hilda
  6. Lake View
  7. Great Falls
  8. Lewisville
  9. Ridge Spring Monetta
  10. Hannah-Pamplico

