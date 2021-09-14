SCHSL football rankings, September 14

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina High School League football rankings are out for week 4 of the season. Our local squads are in BOLD below.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- Gaffney
- TL Hanna
- Northwestern
- Chapin
- Ridge View
- Dorman
- Ashley Ridge
- Woodmont
Class 4A:
- AC Flora
- Greenville
- Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Greenwood
- North Myrtle Beach
- Beaufort
- South Florence
- Catawba Ridge
- West Florence
Class 3A:
- Daniel
- Dillon
- Camden
- Brookland-Cayce
- Chapman
- Clinton
- Aynor
- Gilbert
- Chester
- Powdersville
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Saluda
- Marion
- Silver Bluff
- Barnwell
- Andrews
- Philip Simmons
- Timberland
- Wade Hampton, St. Joseph’s, Christ Church
Class 1A:
- Southside Christian
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Whale Branch
- Lamar
- Blackville-Hilda
- Lake View
- Great Falls
- Lewisville
- Ridge Spring Monetta
- Hannah-Pamplico