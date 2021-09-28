Pro Football Challenge

SCHSL football rankings, September 28

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the latest South Carolina High School League football rankings heading into Week 6 of the regular season on Friday. Our local teams are in BOLD.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. Gaffney
  4. TL Hanna
  5. Northwestern
  6. Riverside
  7. Dorman
  8. Sumter
  9. Spring Valley
  10. Mauldin

Class 4A:

  1. AC Flora
  2. Greenville
  3. Myrtle Beach
  4. South Pointe
  5. Greenwood
  6. South Florence
  7. West Florence
  8. Catawba Ridge
  9. Indian Land
  10. Beaufort

Class 3A:

  1. Daniel
  2. Dillon
  3. Clinton
  4. Camden
  5. Chapman
  6. Brookland-Cayce
  7. Gilbert
  8. Powdersville
  9. Aynor
  10. Lower Richland

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Silver Bluff
  4. Marion
  5. Barnwell
  6. Saluda
  7. Timberland
  8. Wade Hampton
  9. Christ Church
  10. Andrews

Class 1A:

  1. Southside Christian
  2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  3. Lamar
  4. Lake View
  5. Ridge Spring Monetta
  6. Whale Branch
  7. Baptist Hill
  8. Lewisville
  9. Blackville-Hilda
  10. Hannah-Pamplico

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories