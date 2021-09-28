SCHSL football rankings, September 28

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the latest South Carolina High School League football rankings heading into Week 6 of the regular season on Friday. Our local teams are in BOLD.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- Gaffney
- TL Hanna
- Northwestern
- Riverside
- Dorman
- Sumter
- Spring Valley
- Mauldin
Class 4A:
- AC Flora
- Greenville
- Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Greenwood
- South Florence
- West Florence
- Catawba Ridge
- Indian Land
- Beaufort
Class 3A:
- Daniel
- Dillon
- Clinton
- Camden
- Chapman
- Brookland-Cayce
- Gilbert
- Powdersville
- Aynor
- Lower Richland
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Silver Bluff
- Marion
- Barnwell
- Saluda
- Timberland
- Wade Hampton
- Christ Church
- Andrews
Class 1A:
- Southside Christian
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Lamar
- Lake View
- Ridge Spring Monetta
- Whale Branch
- Baptist Hill
- Lewisville
- Blackville-Hilda
- Hannah-Pamplico