SCHSL football state media rankings, August 24

After a big victory over Lake View last Friday, Aynor enters the Class 3A rankings at #10 this week.

COLUMBIA – The latest South Carolina High School League state media rankings are out for August 24th. Below are the top 10 in each classification, with our local teams in bold.

CLASS 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. TL Hanna
  4. Ridge View
  5. Gaffney
  6. Byrnes
  7. Sumter
  8. Northwestern
  9. Clover
  10. River Bluff, Dorman, Carolina Forest is receiving votes

CLASS 4A:

  1. AC Flora
  2. Myrtle Beach
  3. Greenville
  4. Catawba Ridge
  5. South Pointe
  6. North Myrtle Beach
  7. Beaufort
  8. Irmo
  9. North Augusta
  10. Westside

Class 3A:

  1. Daniel
  2. Chapman
  3. Dillon
  4. Gilbert
  5. Camden
  6. Oceanside Collegiate
  7. Union County
  8. Woodruff
  9. Brookland-Cayce
  10. Aynor

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Barnwell
  4. Marion
  5. Newberry
  6. Saluda
  7. Andrews
  8. Silver Bluff
  9. Christ Church
  10. Chesnee

Class 1A:

  1. Southside Christian
  2. Lamar
  3. Whale Branch
  4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  5. Blackville-Hilda
  6. Wagener-Salley
  7. T6. Lake View
  8. Baptist Hill
  9. Lewisville
  10. Ridge Spring Monetta, Hannah-Pamplico and Johnsonville each receiving votes

