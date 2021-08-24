SCHSL football state media rankings, August 24

COLUMBIA – The latest South Carolina High School League state media rankings are out for August 24th. Below are the top 10 in each classification, with our local teams in bold.
CLASS 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- TL Hanna
- Ridge View
- Gaffney
- Byrnes
- Sumter
- Northwestern
- Clover
- River Bluff, Dorman, Carolina Forest is receiving votes
CLASS 4A:
- AC Flora
- Myrtle Beach
- Greenville
- Catawba Ridge
- South Pointe
- North Myrtle Beach
- Beaufort
- Irmo
- North Augusta
- Westside
Class 3A:
- Daniel
- Chapman
- Dillon
- Gilbert
- Camden
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Union County
- Woodruff
- Brookland-Cayce
- Aynor
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Barnwell
- Marion
- Newberry
- Saluda
- Andrews
- Silver Bluff
- Christ Church
- Chesnee
Class 1A:
- Southside Christian
- Lamar
- Whale Branch
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Blackville-Hilda
- Wagener-Salley
- T6. Lake View
- Baptist Hill
- Lewisville
- Ridge Spring Monetta, Hannah-Pamplico and Johnsonville each receiving votes