SCHSL football state media rankings – week 3

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina High School League football state media rankings are out. Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lamar are all on top of their respective classes once again on this Tuesday. Our local teams are in BOLD below.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Gaffney
- Fort Dorchester
- Dorman
- Byrnes
- Sumter
- TL Hanna
- Carolina Forest
- Goose Creek
- Northwestern
Class 4A:
- Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Greenville
- AC Flora
- Greenwood
- North Myrtle Beach
- West Florence
- May River
- Westside
- Greer
Class 3A:
- Dillon
- Wren
- Chapman
- Daniel
- Camden
- Chester
- Belton Honea Path
- Gilbert
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Strom Thurmond
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Barnwell
- Newberry
- Saluda
- Gray Collegiate
- Cheraw
- Timberland
- Chesnee
- Batesburg-Leesville
- Wade Hampton
Class 1A:
- Lamar
- Lake View
- Southside Christian
- Green Sea Floyds
- Blackville-Hilda
- Whale Branch
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Williston-Elko
- Ridge Spring Monetta
- Wagener-Salley