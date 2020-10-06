SCHSL football state media rankings – week 3

The Lamar Silver Foxes are the top team in Class A for the second straight week. They are 2-0 with a matchup against St. James on Friday.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina High School League football state media rankings are out. Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lamar are all on top of their respective classes once again on this Tuesday. Our local teams are in BOLD below.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Gaffney
  3. Fort Dorchester
  4. Dorman
  5. Byrnes
  6. Sumter
  7. TL Hanna
  8. Carolina Forest
  9. Goose Creek
  10. Northwestern

Class 4A:

  1. Myrtle Beach
  2. South Pointe
  3. Greenville
  4. AC Flora
  5. Greenwood
  6. North Myrtle Beach
  7. West Florence
  8. May River
  9. Westside
  10. Greer

Class 3A:

  1. Dillon
  2. Wren
  3. Chapman
  4. Daniel
  5. Camden
  6. Chester
  7. Belton Honea Path
  8. Gilbert
  9. Oceanside Collegiate
  10. Strom Thurmond

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Barnwell
  3. Newberry
  4. Saluda
  5. Gray Collegiate
  6. Cheraw
  7. Timberland
  8. Chesnee
  9. Batesburg-Leesville
  10. Wade Hampton

Class 1A:

  1. Lamar
  2. Lake View
  3. Southside Christian
  4. Green Sea Floyds
  5. Blackville-Hilda
  6. Whale Branch
  7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  8. Williston-Elko
  9. Ridge Spring Monetta
  10. Wagener-Salley

