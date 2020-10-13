SCHSL football state media rankings – week 4

COLUMBIA – Below are the latest SCHSL high school football state media rankings for week 4 of the season. Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lake View are each #1 in their respective class this week. Our local teams are marked in bold.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- Gaffney
- Dorman
- Byrnes
- Sumter
- TL Hanna
- Goose Creek
- Northwestern
- Carolina Forest
Class 4A:
- Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Greenville
- AC Flora
- North Myrtle Beach
- Westside
- Greer
- Beaufort
- Greenwood
- West Florence
Class 3A:
- Dillon
- Chapman
- Daniel
- Camden
- Chester
- Gilbert
- Wren
- Belton Honea-Path
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Aynor
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Barnwell
- Gray Collegiate
- Newberry
- Cheraw
- Timberland
- Saluda
- Chesnee
- Batesburg-Leesville
- Wade Hampton
Class 1A:
- Lake View
- Lamar
- Southside Christian
- Green Sea Floyds
- Blackville-Hilda
- Whale Branch
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Wagener-Salley
- Ridge Spring Monetta
- Carvers Bay