SCHSL football state media rankings – week 4

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19 this week. Johnson has not played since the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, but came in as one of the favorites in Las Vegas to win what would be the 24th time in his PGA Tour career.

This is the second straight week a massive name has been forced to withdraw because of COVID-19. Last week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, it was Tony Finau. Professional golf had been sailing along pretty smoothly, all things considered, since a mini-outbreak at the end of June, but these are two pretty big blows to what were two great fields.