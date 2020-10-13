SCHSL football state media rankings – week 4

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Lake View Wild Gators are now ranked #1 in Class A this week with their 3-0 mark.

COLUMBIA – Below are the latest SCHSL high school football state media rankings for week 4 of the season. Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lake View are each #1 in their respective class this week. Our local teams are marked in bold.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. Gaffney
  4. Dorman
  5. Byrnes
  6. Sumter
  7. TL Hanna
  8. Goose Creek
  9. Northwestern
  10. Carolina Forest

Class 4A:

  1. Myrtle Beach
  2. South Pointe
  3. Greenville
  4. AC Flora
  5. North Myrtle Beach
  6. Westside
  7. Greer
  8. Beaufort
  9. Greenwood
  10. West Florence

Class 3A:

  1. Dillon
  2. Chapman
  3. Daniel
  4. Camden
  5. Chester
  6. Gilbert
  7. Wren
  8. Belton Honea-Path
  9. Oceanside Collegiate
  10. Aynor

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Barnwell
  3. Gray Collegiate
  4. Newberry
  5. Cheraw
  6. Timberland
  7. Saluda
  8. Chesnee
  9. Batesburg-Leesville
  10. Wade Hampton

Class 1A:

  1. Lake View
  2. Lamar
  3. Southside Christian
  4. Green Sea Floyds
  5. Blackville-Hilda
  6. Whale Branch
  7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  8. Wagener-Salley
  9. Ridge Spring Monetta
  10. Carvers Bay

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories