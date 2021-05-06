SCHSL Girls’ Soccer Playoff Round up

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – Over the next eight days a high school girls’ soccer champion will be crowned.

The chase to states began on Thursday night with a number of local schools in action.

Myrtle Beach girls’ lost to Hilton Head at Doug Shaw Stadium in Class 4A, 1-0.

Carolina Forest welcomed White Knoll to the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex for Class 5A. The Panthers advanced with a 2-1 win to Monday’s round at Wando.

In Class 3A Waccamaw beat Gilbert, 4-1. The Warriors are scheduled to play in the Lower State Finals on May 10th.