SCHSL high school basketball playoff scores, February 22

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The first round of the SCHSL basketball playoffs began for the Class 4A and 2A boys tonight along with the Class 5A and 3A girls. Below are the scores and highlights from across the state from our squads in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
SCHSL Boys Class 4A:
Beaufort 57
Hartsville 80 (Final) – Hartsville hosts Aiken on Thursday at 6:30pm
Myrtle Beach 62
South Aiken 59 (Final) Myrtle Beach travels to Hilton Head on Thursday
North Myrtle Beach 36
Hilton Head Island 37 (Final)
SCHSL Boys Class 2A:
Andrew Jackson 54
Marion 49
Mullins 60
Legion Collegiate 78 (Final)
SCHSL Girls Class 5A:
St. James 33
Wando 44
SCHSL Girls Class 3A:
Waccamaw 24
Bishop England 76
Oceanside Collegiate 32
Loris 42 (Final)