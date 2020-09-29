SCHSL high school football media rankings – week 2

COLUMBIA – Below are the latest SCHSL high school football state rankings for week 2 of the regular season. Plenty of movement, especially at the Class A level. We have 3 area teams ranked number 1 (Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lamar.) Our local teams are bolded.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Dorman
- Gaffney
- Fort Dorchester
- Byrnes
- Sumter
- Goose Creek
- Spring Valley
- TL Hanna
- River Bluff
Class 4A:
- Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Greenville
- AC Flora
- Greenwood
- North Myrtle Beach
- West Florence
- May River
- Westside
- Hartsville
Class 3A:
- Dillon
- Wren
- Chapman
- Daniel
- Belton Honea Path
- Camden
- Chester
- Brookland-Cayce
- Union County
- Oceanside Collegiate & Gilbert
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Barnwell
- Newberry
- Gray Collegiate
- Saluda
- Cheraw
- Timberland
- Chesnee
- Marion
- Andrew Jackson & Batesburg-Leeville
Class A:
- Lamar
- Lake View
- Ridge Spring Monetta
- Southside Christian
- Green Sea Floyds
- Wagener-Salley
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Whale Branch
- Blackville-Hilda
- McCormick