SCHSL high school football media rankings – week 2

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mickey Wilson and his Myrtle Beach Seahawks are ranked #1 in Class 4A again this week.

COLUMBIA – Below are the latest SCHSL high school football state rankings for week 2 of the regular season. Plenty of movement, especially at the Class A level. We have 3 area teams ranked number 1 (Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lamar.) Our local teams are bolded.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Dorman
  3. Gaffney
  4. Fort Dorchester
  5. Byrnes
  6. Sumter
  7. Goose Creek
  8. Spring Valley
  9. TL Hanna
  10. River Bluff

Class 4A:

  1. Myrtle Beach
  2. South Pointe
  3. Greenville
  4. AC Flora
  5. Greenwood
  6. North Myrtle Beach
  7. West Florence
  8. May River
  9. Westside
  10. Hartsville

Class 3A:

  1. Dillon
  2. Wren
  3. Chapman
  4. Daniel
  5. Belton Honea Path
  6. Camden
  7. Chester
  8. Brookland-Cayce
  9. Union County
  10. Oceanside Collegiate & Gilbert

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Barnwell
  3. Newberry
  4. Gray Collegiate
  5. Saluda
  6. Cheraw
  7. Timberland
  8. Chesnee
  9. Marion
  10. Andrew Jackson & Batesburg-Leeville

Class A:

  1. Lamar
  2. Lake View
  3. Ridge Spring Monetta
  4. Southside Christian
  5. Green Sea Floyds
  6. Wagener-Salley
  7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  8. Whale Branch
  9. Blackville-Hilda
  10. McCormick

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story