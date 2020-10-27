SCHSL high school football media rankings – week 6

North Myrtle Beach moves up to #2 in this week in Class 4A with their 5-0 mark.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the latest South Carolina High School League state football rankings for week 6 of the season. Just two teams now from our area sit in the top spots. Dillon in Class 3A and Lake View in Class A. Our local squads are in bold.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Gaffney
  3. Fort Dorchester
  4. Dorman
  5. Byrnes
  6. Sumter
  7. TL Hanna
  8. Northwestern
  9. Boiling Springs
  10. Carolina Forest

Class 4A:

  1. AC Flora
  2. North Myrtle Beach
  3. Westside
  4. South Pointe
  5. Myrtle Beach
  6. Greer
  7. Beaufort
  8. Greenville
  9. Catawba Ridge
  10. Greenwood

Class 3A:

  1. Dillon
  2. Chapman
  3. Daniel
  4. Camden
  5. Gilbert
  6. Wren
  7. Oceanside Collegiate
  8. Aynor
  9. Fairfield Central
  10. Palmetto

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Cheraw
  4. Chesnee
  5. Newberry
  6. Batesburg-Leesville
  7. Barnwell
  8. North Central
  9. Pelion
  10. Saluda

Class A:

  1. Lake View
  2. Lamar
  3. Southside Christian
  4. Blackville-Hilda
  5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  6. Whale Branch
  7. Carvers Bay
  8. Johnsonville
  9. Wagener-Salley
  10. Green Sea Floyds

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

