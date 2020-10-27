SCHSL high school football media rankings – week 6

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the latest South Carolina High School League state football rankings for week 6 of the season. Just two teams now from our area sit in the top spots. Dillon in Class 3A and Lake View in Class A. Our local squads are in bold.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Gaffney
- Fort Dorchester
- Dorman
- Byrnes
- Sumter
- TL Hanna
- Northwestern
- Boiling Springs
- Carolina Forest
Class 4A:
- AC Flora
- North Myrtle Beach
- Westside
- South Pointe
- Myrtle Beach
- Greer
- Beaufort
- Greenville
- Catawba Ridge
- Greenwood
Class 3A:
- Dillon
- Chapman
- Daniel
- Camden
- Gilbert
- Wren
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Aynor
- Fairfield Central
- Palmetto
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Cheraw
- Chesnee
- Newberry
- Batesburg-Leesville
- Barnwell
- North Central
- Pelion
- Saluda
Class A:
- Lake View
- Lamar
- Southside Christian
- Blackville-Hilda
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Whale Branch
- Carvers Bay
- Johnsonville
- Wagener-Salley
- Green Sea Floyds