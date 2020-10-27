SCHSL high school football media rankings – week 6

COLUMBIA (WBTW) - The South Carolina High School League approved starting dates for the winter sports seasons by a vote of 14-0 this morning.

High school boys and girls basketball may begin practice on November the 2nd, they can play 2 scrimmages, and the regular season can start on November the 30th. Much like football, the playoffs will be shortened to just 4 rounds making regional play criticial night in and night out. Attendance is expected to be limited with social distancing guidelines still in place with those inside wearing masks.