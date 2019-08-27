SCHSL High School Football State Media Poll – Week 1

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest SCHSL high school football state media poll came out on Tuesday afternoon. Below is a list of the top 10 teams in each of the 5 classes with our local ones in bold.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. Hanna
7. Sumter
8. Blythewood
9. River Bluff
10. Greenwood
Also receiving votes: West Florence, Berkeley, Carolina Forest, Summerville
Class 4A:
1. Myrtle Beach (14)
2. Hartsville
3. Daniel
4. Greer
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. South Pointe
7. Belton Honea Path
8. Wilson
9. North Augusta
10. Ridge View
Others receiving votes: Wren, Marlboro County, Greenville, York, Walhalla, Eastside, AC Flora
Class 3A:
1. Chester (13)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Chapman
4. May River
5. Union County
6. Camden
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Wade Hampton (H)
9. Woodruff
10. Gilbert
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Newberry, Manning, Aynor, Hanahan, Pendleton, Cheraw, Marion
Class 2A:
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
3. Timberland
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Slauda
6. Oceanside Collegiate
7. Southside Christian
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Carvers Bay
10. (tie) Whale Branch, Andrew Jackson
Others receiving votes- Blacksburg, Batesburg-Leesville, Hannah-Pamplico, Woodland, Pageland Central, Lee Central
Class 1A:
1. Lamar
2. Green Sea-Floyds
3. Wagener-Salley
4. Lake View
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. C.E. Murray
7. Baptist Hill
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. St. John’s
10. (tie) Hemingway, Dixie
Others receiving votes– Great Falls, Williston-Elko, McCormick, McBee, Cross, Ware Shoals