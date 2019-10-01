SCHSL High School Football State Media Poll – Week 6

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the latest SCHSL high school football state media rankings for Week 6 of the regular season. Again 3 of the top 5 teams are in our area with Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lamar on top of their respective classes. Our local teams are BOLDED.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Byrnes
- Fort Dorchester
- Dorman
- Sumter
- TL Hanna
- Gaffney
- River Bluff
- Clover
- Carolina Forest
Class 4A:
- Myrtle Beach
- Daniel
- North Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Wilson
- AC Flora
- Walhalla
- Hartsville
- Wren
- Travelers Rest
Class 3A:
- Dillon
- Chapman
- Camden
- Chester
- May River
- Wade Hampton
- Gilbert
- Strom Thurmond
- Aynor
- Marion
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Barnwell
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Southside Christian
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Timberland
- Saluda
- Whale Branch
- Andrew Jackson
- St. Joseph’s
Class 1A:
- Lamar
- Wagener-Salley
- Green Sea Floyds
- Lake View
- Branchville
- CE Murray
- Blackville-Hilda
- Baptist Hill
- Ridge Spring Monetta
- Denmark-Olar