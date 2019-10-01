SCHSL High School Football State Media Poll – Week 6

Myrtle Beach remains #1 in Class 4A with their 4-0 record entering Week 6.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the latest SCHSL high school football state media rankings for Week 6 of the regular season. Again 3 of the top 5 teams are in our area with Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lamar on top of their respective classes. Our local teams are BOLDED.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Byrnes
  3. Fort Dorchester
  4. Dorman
  5. Sumter
  6. TL Hanna
  7. Gaffney
  8. River Bluff
  9. Clover
  10. Carolina Forest

Class 4A:

  1. Myrtle Beach
  2. Daniel
  3. North Myrtle Beach
  4. South Pointe
  5. Wilson
  6. AC Flora
  7. Walhalla
  8. Hartsville
  9. Wren
  10. Travelers Rest

Class 3A:

  1. Dillon
  2. Chapman
  3. Camden
  4. Chester
  5. May River
  6. Wade Hampton
  7. Gilbert
  8. Strom Thurmond
  9. Aynor
  10. Marion

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Barnwell
  3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  4. Southside Christian
  5. Oceanside Collegiate
  6. Timberland
  7. Saluda
  8. Whale Branch
  9. Andrew Jackson
  10. St. Joseph’s

Class 1A:

  1. Lamar
  2. Wagener-Salley
  3. Green Sea Floyds
  4. Lake View
  5. Branchville
  6. CE Murray
  7. Blackville-Hilda
  8. Baptist Hill
  9. Ridge Spring Monetta
  10. Denmark-Olar

