SCHSL high school football state media rankings – week 5

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – On Tuesday afternoon, the latest SCHSL high school football state media rankings came out. Like last week, we have 3 teams ranked number 1 in the state in their respective classes. Myrtle Beach (4A), Dillon (3A), and Lake View (1A). Our local teams are all in BOLD.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- Gaffney
- Dorman
- Byrnes
- Sumter
- TL Hanna
- Northwestern
- Goose Creek
- Boiling Springs
Class 4A:
- Myrtle Beach
- AC Flora
- North Myrtle Beach
- Westside
- South Pointe
- Greenwood
- Greer
- Beaufort
- Greenwood
- West Florence
Class 3A:
- Dillon
- Chapman
- Daniel
- Camden
- Gilbert
- Wren
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Aynor
- Fairfield
- Chester
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Newberry
- Cheraw
- Chesnee
- Saluda
- Batesburg-Leesville
- Barnwell
- Timberland
- North Central
Class 1A:
- Lake View
- Lamar
- Southside Christian
- Blackville-Hilda
- Whale Branch
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Carvers Bay
- Wagener-Salley
- Johnsonville
- CA Johnson