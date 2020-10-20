SCHSL high school football state media rankings – week 5

After their victory over Green Sea Floyds last Thursday, Johnsonville is now ranked 9th in the state in Class A.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – On Tuesday afternoon, the latest SCHSL high school football state media rankings came out. Like last week, we have 3 teams ranked number 1 in the state in their respective classes. Myrtle Beach (4A), Dillon (3A), and Lake View (1A). Our local teams are all in BOLD.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. Gaffney
  4. Dorman
  5. Byrnes
  6. Sumter
  7. TL Hanna
  8. Northwestern
  9. Goose Creek
  10. Boiling Springs

Class 4A:

  1. Myrtle Beach
  2. AC Flora
  3. North Myrtle Beach
  4. Westside
  5. South Pointe
  6. Greenwood
  7. Greer
  8. Beaufort
  9. Greenwood
  10. West Florence

Class 3A:

  1. Dillon
  2. Chapman
  3. Daniel
  4. Camden
  5. Gilbert
  6. Wren
  7. Oceanside Collegiate
  8. Aynor
  9. Fairfield
  10. Chester

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Newberry
  4. Cheraw
  5. Chesnee
  6. Saluda
  7. Batesburg-Leesville
  8. Barnwell
  9. Timberland
  10. North Central

Class 1A:

  1. Lake View
  2. Lamar
  3. Southside Christian
  4. Blackville-Hilda
  5. Whale Branch
  6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  7. Carvers Bay
  8. Wagener-Salley
  9. Johnsonville
  10. CA Johnson

