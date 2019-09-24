SCHSL High School Football State Media Rankings – Week 5

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the latest SCHSL state football media rankings as we enter week 5 of the regular season. We have 3 of the top 5 teams in the state with Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lamar. Our local teams are in BOLD.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Byrnes
- Fort Dorchester
- Gaffney
- Dorman
- TL Hanna
- Sumter
- River Bluff
- Clover
- Carolina Forest
Class 4A:
- Myrtle Beach
- Daniel
- North Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Wilson
- Hartsville
- AC Flora
- Eastside
- Walhalla
- Travelers Rest
Class 3A:
- Dillon
- Chapman
- Camden
- Chester
- May River
- Gilbert
- Wade Hampton
- Strom Thurmond
- Aynor
- Marion
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Barnwell
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Southside Christian
- Saluda
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Timberland
- Whale Branch
- Andrew Jackson
- Lee Central, St. Joe’s
Class 1A:
- Lamar
- Wagener-Salley
- Green Sea Floyds
- Blackville-Hilda
- Lake View
- Branchville
- CE Murray
- Baptist Hill
- Ridge Spring Monetta
- Denmark-Olar