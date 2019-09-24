SCHSL High School Football State Media Rankings – Week 5

The Lamar Silver Foxes are the top team in Class 1A with their 4-1 overall record.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the latest SCHSL state football media rankings as we enter week 5 of the regular season. We have 3 of the top 5 teams in the state with Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lamar. Our local teams are in BOLD.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Byrnes
  3. Fort Dorchester
  4. Gaffney
  5. Dorman
  6. TL Hanna
  7. Sumter
  8. River Bluff
  9. Clover
  10. Carolina Forest

Class 4A:

  1. Myrtle Beach
  2. Daniel
  3. North Myrtle Beach
  4. South Pointe
  5. Wilson
  6. Hartsville
  7. AC Flora
  8. Eastside
  9. Walhalla
  10. Travelers Rest

Class 3A:

  1. Dillon
  2. Chapman
  3. Camden
  4. Chester
  5. May River
  6. Gilbert
  7. Wade Hampton
  8. Strom Thurmond
  9. Aynor
  10. Marion

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Barnwell
  3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  4. Southside Christian
  5. Saluda
  6. Oceanside Collegiate
  7. Timberland
  8. Whale Branch
  9. Andrew Jackson
  10. Lee Central, St. Joe’s

Class 1A:

  1. Lamar
  2. Wagener-Salley
  3. Green Sea Floyds
  4. Blackville-Hilda
  5. Lake View
  6. Branchville
  7. CE Murray
  8. Baptist Hill
  9. Ridge Spring Monetta
  10. Denmark-Olar

