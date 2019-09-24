SCHSL High School Football State Media Rankings – Week 5

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina baseball’s 2019 recruiting class has been ranked in the top 30 nationally by both Perfect Game (perfectgame.org) and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (baseballnews.com), it was announced today.

The Chanticleers’ incoming class was ranked No. 26 overall by Perfect Game. The lone Sun Belt team in the top 80, Coastal is the highest-ranked school among the Group of Five conferences.