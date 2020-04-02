SCHSL leaves the possibility open to play spring sports later this year

COLUMBIA – The interruption of spring sports is an unwelcomed and ongoing challenge of the COVID-19/ Coronavirus crisis. During today’s teleconference, the South Carolina High School League Executive Committee continued to weigh options that comply with Governor McMaster’s Executive Order stating South Carolina schools remain closed through April; thereby suspending all SCHSL athletic activities through the end of April. Our partnership with the academic community will determine what the future holds for our member schools and spring sports season. We are remaining idle for a statewide update on school closures by the Governor’s Office as well as the State Department of Education.

As far as the suspension of all contests, practices, workouts (conditioning and strength training), and/or open season skill development, League staff is working diligently to create options for the possibility of virtual conditioning. All avenues to keep our students and coaches active during this postponement are being explored. Once we develop an acceptable remedy to following health and safety guidelines while allowing a virtual option, we will distribute complete details to member schools immediately.

“We are still following the guidelines and parameters set by state and national governing bodies. It is our hope to not have to cancel the season and be able to take advantage of all dates at our disposal once schools reopen. We are excited at the idea of providing another form of interaction between our coaches and student-athletes that will keep them safe but also allow fellowship and conditioning. We must seek avenues digitally and virtually that can improve the separation anxiety some may be experiencing. These are trying times that require some innovative methods to conquer,” states Commissioner Jerome Singleton.

We ask that you continue to follow the advice of medical professionals, while maintaining communication with your local education leaders.

Next scheduled SCHSL Executive Committee meeting: April 22, 2020

Courtesy – South Carolina High School League