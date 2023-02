FLORENCE (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League basketball playoffs have reached the lower state finals. We have 3 teams left playing over the next 3 days.

FRIDAY – SCHSL Class 4A Boys

Hartsville 38

Irmo 54 (Final) – Red Foxes season comes to an end

SATURDAY – SCHSL Class 1A Girls

Lake View

Military Magnet

MONDAY – SCHSL Class 5A Boys

Goose Creek

Conway