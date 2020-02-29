SCHSL lower state finals & SCISA basketball finals – February 28 & 29

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The 2020 Coastal Carolina football schedule has been announced and for the first time in program history, the Chanticleers will play two Power 5 teams in the same season in South Carolina and Kansas. The 2020 slate also includes six home games, including the first-ever Power 5 opponent to visit Brooks Stadium in the Kansas Jayhawks, as well as non-conference road games at South Carolina and Eastern Michigan. The Chanticleers will also play a nationally televised Thursday night primetime game on ESPNU.

Kickoff times will be released at a later date once all Sun Belt Conference and television contractual requirements are completed. Special events such as Homecoming and Family Weekend, as well as promotions, will also be announced at a later date. 2020 Coastal Carolina football season tickets will go on sale on March 4. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499, by going online to www.GoCCUsports.com and clicking on Tickets along the top menu bar or by visiting the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office located in Arcadia Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The Chanticleers will kick off the season at South Carolina. The meeting will the third all-time on the gridiron between the two in-state FBS schools and the second in the last three years.

Coastal will stay on the road for week two by making a return visit to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Chants dropped last year’s season opener to the Eagles 30-23 at Brooks Stadium.