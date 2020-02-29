SCHSL lower state finals & SCISA basketball finals – February 28 & 29

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s a big weekend of high school basketball. In the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) it’s lower state final weekend with trips to the state finals on the line. In the SCISA league, the Trinity-Byrnes boys will play for a state title on Saturday at 8pm against Cardinal Newman. Below are the scores and the highlights from the weekend in Florence and Sumter.
Friday, February 28:
SCHSL 4A Boys Lower State Final:
Myrtle Beach 68
AC Flora 59 (Final)
Seahawks advance to play Ridge View in the 4A state final on Saturday, March 7 at 7pm at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
SCISA 3A Girls State Semifinal:
Florence Christian 35
Northwood Academy 46 (Final)
Saturday, February 29
SCHSL 2A Girls Lower State Final:
Latta
North Charleston (11am)
SCHSL 3A Girls Lower State Final:
May River
Marion (2pm)
SCHSL 3A Boys Lower State Final:
Cheraw
Wade Hampton (3:30pm)
SCHSL 5A Boys Lower State Final:
Conway
Dutch Fork (6:30pm)
SCISA 3A Boys State Final:
Trinity-Byrnes
Cardinal Newman (8pm) – Sumter Civic Center