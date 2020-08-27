SCHSL releases spectator/facility requirements for fall sports

COLUMBIA – This afternoon the South Carolina High School League released a 10 page document on proper safety for players, coaches, and spectators this fall for sports.

Some of the highlights include:

Schools should determine what capacity their venue can accommodate so that people

remain 6 feet apart at all times. (Indoor facilities should not exceed 50% capacity as

defined by the Fire Marshall).

Football Stadiums:

• Spectators must remain in spectator seating areas at all times.

• Sidelines should be limited to essential personnel only.

• Gathering of teams post-game should not be allowed.

You can read all about the changes on the link below.

http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/SCHSL-Spectator-Facility-Guidelines-for-Venue-Use.pdf