SCHSL releases spectator/facility requirements for fall sports

COLUMBIA – This afternoon the South Carolina High School League released a 10 page document on proper safety for players, coaches, and spectators this fall for sports.
Some of the highlights include:
Schools should determine what capacity their venue can accommodate so that people
remain 6 feet apart at all times. (Indoor facilities should not exceed 50% capacity as
defined by the Fire Marshall).
Football Stadiums:
• Spectators must remain in spectator seating areas at all times.
• Sidelines should be limited to essential personnel only.
• Gathering of teams post-game should not be allowed.
You can read all about the changes on the link below.
http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/SCHSL-Spectator-Facility-Guidelines-for-Venue-Use.pdf