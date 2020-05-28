Live Now
SCHSL releases summer workout guidelines for high schools

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Guidelines for Return to Play/Practice Team Sports” with supplemental information. The return of team sports comes with specific guidelines to be followed. This information has carefully been compiled and surmised by a task force of representatives from the League staff, SC Superintendents, member school athletics directors and coaches, and the SCHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC). Additionally, the information has been reviewed and vetted by the SC Department of Education’s AccelerateED Task Force, DHEC, and discussed with a representative from the SC Governor’s office.

Return of High School Sponsored Team Sports Guidelines

