MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs begin on Friday night across the state and into North Carolina. Below are the matchups with the home team listed on the bottom. All contests begin at 7:30pm.
SCHSL Class 5A:
(3) River Bluff
(2) Carolina Forest
(4) Berkeley
(3) St. James
(4) Conway
(2) Summerville
SCHSL Class 4A:
(16) Wilson
(1) AC Flora
(13) Myrtle Beach
(4) May River
(12) Lugoff-Elgin
(5) West Florence
(11) North Myrtle Beach
(5) Irmo
(9) Lucy Beckham
(8) Hartsville
(15) Richland Northeast
(2) South Florence
SCHSL Class 3A:
(4) Marlboro County
(1) Dillon
(4) Loris
(1) Camden
(3) Aynor
(2) Crestwood
SCHSL Class 2A:
(4) Cheraw
(1) Marion
(3) Buford
(2) Andrews
SCHSL Class 1A:
(4) Military Magnet
(1) Johnsonville
(3) Latta
(2) Bamberg-Ehrhardt
(4) Allendale-Fairlax
(1) Lamar
(4) Hannah-Pamplico
(1) Estill
(4) East Clarendon
(1) Cross
(3) St. Johns
(2) Carvers Bay
(3) Whale Branch
(2) Lake View
SCISA Class 4A Playoffs:
Trinity Collegiate
Ben Lippen
SCISA Class 3A Playoffs:
Hilton Head Prep
Pee Dee Academy
PDA advances, HHP has to forfeit due to lack of players
Florence Christian
Hilton Head Christian
SCISA Class 1A Playoffs:
The King’s Academy (Florence)
Lee Academy