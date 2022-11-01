MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs begin on Friday night across the state and into North Carolina. Below are the matchups with the home team listed on the bottom. All contests begin at 7:30pm.

SCHSL Class 5A:

(3) River Bluff

(2) Carolina Forest

(4) Berkeley

(3) St. James

(4) Conway

(2) Summerville

SCHSL Class 4A:

(16) Wilson

(1) AC Flora

(13) Myrtle Beach

(4) May River

(12) Lugoff-Elgin

(5) West Florence

(11) North Myrtle Beach

(5) Irmo

(9) Lucy Beckham

(8) Hartsville

(15) Richland Northeast

(2) South Florence

SCHSL Class 3A:

(4) Marlboro County

(1) Dillon

(4) Loris

(1) Camden

(3) Aynor

(2) Crestwood

SCHSL Class 2A:

(4) Cheraw

(1) Marion

(3) Buford

(2) Andrews

SCHSL Class 1A:

(4) Military Magnet

(1) Johnsonville

(3) Latta

(2) Bamberg-Ehrhardt

(4) Allendale-Fairlax

(1) Lamar

(4) Hannah-Pamplico

(1) Estill

(4) East Clarendon

(1) Cross

(3) St. Johns

(2) Carvers Bay

(3) Whale Branch

(2) Lake View

SCISA Class 4A Playoffs:

Trinity Collegiate

Ben Lippen

SCISA Class 3A Playoffs:

Hilton Head Prep

Pee Dee Academy

PDA advances, HHP has to forfeit due to lack of players

Florence Christian

Hilton Head Christian

SCISA Class 1A Playoffs:

The King’s Academy (Florence)

Lee Academy