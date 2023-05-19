The North Myrtle Beach baseball team will play in the state finals next week after a 9-4 win over South Florence on Friday night.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It was a big Friday night of postseason baseball and softball across our area. Below are the scores, info, and highlights of the night.

SCISA Class 3A baseball state championship game:

Williamsburg Academy 3

Pee Dee Academy 5 (Final) – Eagles have won back to back state titles

SCHSL Class 4A baseball lower state final:

North Myrtle Beach 9

South Florence 4 (Final) – Chiefs advance to the 4A state finals next week

SCHSL Class 4A softball lower state final:

West Florence 1

South Florence 3 (Final) – Game 3 on Saturday, winner advances to the 4A state finals

SCHSL Class 3A softball lower state final:

Dillon 1

Aynor 8 (Final) – Blue Jackets advance to the 3A state finals next week

SCHSL Class 2A softball lower state final:

Chesterfield 7

Marion 5 (Final) – Rams & Swamp Foxes playing game 2, winner advances to the 2A state finals next week.

SCHSL Class 1A softball lower state final:

Latta

Hannah-Pamplico – Saturday, if HP wins 1 game, they advance to the 1A state finals. Latta needs to win 2 games to advance to the state finals.