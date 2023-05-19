MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It was a big Friday night of postseason baseball and softball across our area. Below are the scores, info, and highlights of the night.
SCISA Class 3A baseball state championship game:
Williamsburg Academy 3
Pee Dee Academy 5 (Final) – Eagles have won back to back state titles
SCHSL Class 4A baseball lower state final:
North Myrtle Beach 9
South Florence 4 (Final) – Chiefs advance to the 4A state finals next week
SCHSL Class 4A softball lower state final:
West Florence 1
South Florence 3 (Final) – Game 3 on Saturday, winner advances to the 4A state finals
SCHSL Class 3A softball lower state final:
Dillon 1
Aynor 8 (Final) – Blue Jackets advance to the 3A state finals next week
SCHSL Class 2A softball lower state final:
Chesterfield 7
Marion 5 (Final) – Rams & Swamp Foxes playing game 2, winner advances to the 2A state finals next week.
SCHSL Class 1A softball lower state final:
Latta
Hannah-Pamplico – Saturday, if HP wins 1 game, they advance to the 1A state finals. Latta needs to win 2 games to advance to the state finals.