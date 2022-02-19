SCHSL & SCISA basketball playoff scoreboard, February 19

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school basketball playoffs continue on this Saturday, below are the games & scores from our SCHSL and SCISA schools.

SCHSL Class 5A Girls – 2nd Round

Socastee 26
Summerville 64 (Final)

SCHSL Class 4A Boys – 2nd Round

South Aiken 52
Wilson 70 (Final)

Hartsville
North Augusta

West Florence 91
Beaufort 78 (Final)

SCHSL Class 3A Girls – 2nd Round

Waccamaw 37
Camden 110 (Final)

Crestwood 36
Loris 42 (Final)

SCHSL Class 2A Boys – 2nd Round

Kingstree 55
Wade Hampton 86 (Final)

Woodland 73
Mullins 81 (Final)

Latta 32
Philip Simmons 65 (Final)

Marion 44
York Prep 79 (Final)

SCHSL Class 1A Boys – 2nd Round

Estill 60
Carvers Bay 75 (Final)

Whale Branch 46
Hannah-Pamplico 49 (Final)

Johnsonville 72
Baptist Hill 77 (Final/OT)

SCISA Class 2A Boys – 1st Round

John Paul II 33
Pee Dee Academy 55 (Final)

Dillon Christian
Spartanburg Day

Bethesda Academy
Christian Academy

SCISA Class 1A Boys – 1st Round

Conway Christian
Laurens Academy

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com