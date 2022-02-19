SCHSL & SCISA basketball playoff scoreboard, February 19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) -- North Carolina authorities have charged 350 people with nearly 800 alcohol, drug, weapons and driving offenses during a statewide crackdown, according to the state's Department of Public Safety.

The state's Alcohol Law Enforcement division, the State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement teamed up to "reduce crime and enhance public safety at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol businesses across the state," authorities said in a news release.