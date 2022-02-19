SCHSL & SCISA basketball playoff scoreboard, February 19

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school basketball playoffs continue on this Saturday, below are the games & scores from our SCHSL and SCISA schools.
SCHSL Class 5A Girls – 2nd Round
Socastee 26
Summerville 64 (Final)
SCHSL Class 4A Boys – 2nd Round
South Aiken 52
Wilson 70 (Final)
Hartsville
North Augusta
West Florence 91
Beaufort 78 (Final)
SCHSL Class 3A Girls – 2nd Round
Waccamaw 37
Camden 110 (Final)
Crestwood 36
Loris 42 (Final)
SCHSL Class 2A Boys – 2nd Round
Kingstree 55
Wade Hampton 86 (Final)
Woodland 73
Mullins 81 (Final)
Latta 32
Philip Simmons 65 (Final)
Marion 44
York Prep 79 (Final)
SCHSL Class 1A Boys – 2nd Round
Estill 60
Carvers Bay 75 (Final)
Whale Branch 46
Hannah-Pamplico 49 (Final)
Johnsonville 72
Baptist Hill 77 (Final/OT)
SCISA Class 2A Boys – 1st Round
John Paul II 33
Pee Dee Academy 55 (Final)
Dillon Christian
Spartanburg Day
Bethesda Academy
Christian Academy
SCISA Class 1A Boys – 1st Round
Conway Christian
Laurens Academy