MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school basketball playoffs continue to roll on throughout our region. Below are the scores & highlights from both the South Carolina High School League and the South Carolina Independent School Association.
SCHSL Class 5A Boys – 3rd Round
River Bluff 20
Conway 44 (Final) – Tigers advance to play the winner of Goose Creek/Summerville on Monday night at the Florence Center
SCHSL Class 2A Boys – 3rd Round
Mullins 48
Oceanside Collegiate 101 (Final) – Mullins season ends
SCHSL Class 1A Girls – 3rd Round
Lake View 67
Carvers Bay 63 (Final/OT) – Lake View advances to the Class 1A Lower State Final on Saturday at noon in the Florence Center.
SCISA Class 3A Boys – Semifinals
Hilton Head Prep 49
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 34 (Final) – CAMB season ends
SCISA Class 3A Girls – Semifinals
Hilton Head Christian 54
Pee Dee Academy 24 (Final) – Pee Dee Academy season ends