MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school basketball playoffs continue to roll on throughout our region. Below are the scores & highlights from both the South Carolina High School League and the South Carolina Independent School Association.

SCHSL Class 5A Boys – 3rd Round

River Bluff 20

Conway 44 (Final) – Tigers advance to play the winner of Goose Creek/Summerville on Monday night at the Florence Center

SCHSL Class 2A Boys – 3rd Round

Mullins 48

Oceanside Collegiate 101 (Final) – Mullins season ends

SCHSL Class 1A Girls – 3rd Round

Lake View 67

Carvers Bay 63 (Final/OT) – Lake View advances to the Class 1A Lower State Final on Saturday at noon in the Florence Center.

SCISA Class 3A Boys – Semifinals

Hilton Head Prep 49

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 34 (Final) – CAMB season ends

SCISA Class 3A Girls – Semifinals

Hilton Head Christian 54

Pee Dee Academy 24 (Final) – Pee Dee Academy season ends