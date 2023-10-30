MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs are here across the Palmetto State and into North Carolina. Below are the schedule of first round games across our region. The bottom school listed is the home team. All contests will begin at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.
SCHSL Class 5A:
St. James
Carolina Forest
Socastee
Fort Dorchester
Conway
Berkeley
SCHSL Class 4A:
Lugoff-Elgin
South Florence
May River
Myrtle Beach
AC Flora
Hartsville
West Florence
Lucy Beckham
Wilson
James Island
SCHSL Class 3A:
North Charleston
Dillon
Aynor
Hanahan
Darlington
Gilbert
Lake City
Brookland-Cayce
Beaufort
Loris
SCHSL Class 2A:
North Central
Andrews
Woodland
Cheraw
Central Pageland
Marion
SCHSL Class 1A:
St. John’s
Johnsonville
Lake View
Whale Branch
Branchville
Lamar
Carvers Bay
Baptist High
Hannah-Pamplico
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Military Magnet
East Clarendon
Hemingway
Cross
Allendale-Fairfax
Latta
SCISA Class 4A:
Trinity Collegiate
Hammond
SCISA Class 3A:
John Paul II
Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy
Hilton Head Christian
SCISA Class 1A:
Dillon Christian
Dorchester Academy
NCHSAA Class 3A:
Rocky Mount
Scotland (NC)