MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs are here across the Palmetto State and into North Carolina. Below are the schedule of first round games across our region. The bottom school listed is the home team. All contests will begin at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.

SCHSL Class 5A:

St. James

Carolina Forest

Socastee

Fort Dorchester

Conway

Berkeley

SCHSL Class 4A:

Lugoff-Elgin

South Florence

May River

Myrtle Beach

AC Flora

Hartsville

West Florence

Lucy Beckham

Wilson

James Island

SCHSL Class 3A:

North Charleston

Dillon

Aynor

Hanahan

Darlington

Gilbert

Lake City

Brookland-Cayce

Beaufort

Loris

SCHSL Class 2A:

North Central

Andrews

Woodland

Cheraw

Central Pageland

Marion

SCHSL Class 1A:

St. John’s

Johnsonville

Lake View

Whale Branch

Branchville

Lamar

Carvers Bay

Baptist High

Hannah-Pamplico

Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Military Magnet

East Clarendon

Hemingway

Cross

Allendale-Fairfax

Latta

SCISA Class 4A:

Trinity Collegiate

Hammond

SCISA Class 3A:

John Paul II

Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy

Hilton Head Christian

SCISA Class 1A:

Dillon Christian

Dorchester Academy

NCHSAA Class 3A:

Rocky Mount

Scotland (NC)