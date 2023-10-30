MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs are here across the Palmetto State and into North Carolina. Below are the schedule of first round games across our region. The bottom school listed is the home team. All contests will begin at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.

SCHSL Class 5A:

St. James
Carolina Forest

Socastee
Fort Dorchester

Conway
Berkeley

SCHSL Class 4A:

Lugoff-Elgin
South Florence

May River
Myrtle Beach

AC Flora
Hartsville

West Florence
Lucy Beckham

Wilson
James Island

SCHSL Class 3A:

North Charleston
Dillon

Aynor
Hanahan

Darlington
Gilbert

Lake City
Brookland-Cayce

Beaufort
Loris

SCHSL Class 2A:

North Central
Andrews

Woodland
Cheraw

Central Pageland
Marion

SCHSL Class 1A:

St. John’s
Johnsonville

Lake View
Whale Branch

Branchville
Lamar

Carvers Bay
Baptist High

Hannah-Pamplico
Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Military Magnet
East Clarendon

Hemingway
Cross

Allendale-Fairfax
Latta

SCISA Class 4A:

Trinity Collegiate
Hammond

SCISA Class 3A:

John Paul II
Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy
Hilton Head Christian

SCISA Class 1A:

Dillon Christian
Dorchester Academy

NCHSAA Class 3A:

Rocky Mount
Scotland (NC)