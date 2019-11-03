SCHSL/SCISA High School Football 1st round playoff matchups announced

Dillon will host Waccamaw in the 1st round of the 3A playoffs on Friday, November 8.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The high school football regular season has come to a close in South Carolina. The playoffs begin Friday, November 8th at 7:30pm. Below are the list of games for our area squads as they gear up for a run to Columbia and the state finals in late November & December.

Class 5A:

(4) Cane Bay
(1) Carolina Forest

(3) Wando
(2) Conway

(3) West Florence
(2) Berkeley

(4) South Florence
(1) Goose Creek

Class 4A:

(4) Lakewood
(1) Myrtle Beach

Marlboro County (At-Large bid)
(1) Lower Richland

(4) South Aiken
(2) Hartsville

(3) Wilson
(2) Hilton Head Island

(4) North Myrtle Beach
(3) North Augusta

Class 3A:

(4) Cheraw
(1) Manning

(4) Georgetown
(1) Aynor

(3) Lake City
(2) Bishop England

(3) Waccamaw
(2) Dillon

Class 2A:

(4) Burke
(1) Andrews

(3) Bamberg-Ehrhardt
(2) Mullins

(3) East Clarendon
(2) Woodland

(4) Hannah-Pamplico
(1) Barnwell

(5) Johnsonville
(2) Calhoun County

(6) Latta
(1) Oceanside Collegiate

Class 1A: Green Sea Floyds and Lamar have byes

(4) Dixie
(2) McBee

(6) Denmark-Olar
(2) Lake View

(4) Scott’s Branch
(3) Hemingway

SCISA 2A:

Hilton Head Prep
Florence Christian

Northwood Academy
Trinity-Byrnes

SCISA 1A:

Dillon Christian
Thomas Heyward

Dorchester Academy
Pee Dee Academy

King’s Academy
Bethesda (GA)

Colleton Prep
Carolina Academy

