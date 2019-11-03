SCHSL/SCISA High School Football 1st round playoff matchups announced

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The high school football regular season has come to a close in South Carolina. The playoffs begin Friday, November 8th at 7:30pm. Below are the list of games for our area squads as they gear up for a run to Columbia and the state finals in late November & December.
Friday, November 7 – all games start at 7:30pm – bottom team is the home team
Class 5A:
(4) Cane Bay
(1) Carolina Forest
(3) Wando
(2) Conway
(3) West Florence
(2) Berkeley
(4) South Florence
(1) Goose Creek
Class 4A:
(4) Lakewood
(1) Myrtle Beach
Marlboro County (At-Large bid)
(1) Lower Richland
(4) South Aiken
(2) Hartsville
(3) Wilson
(2) Hilton Head Island
(4) North Myrtle Beach
(3) North Augusta
Class 3A:
(4) Cheraw
(1) Manning
(4) Georgetown
(1) Aynor
(3) Lake City
(2) Bishop England
(3) Waccamaw
(2) Dillon
Class 2A:
(4) Burke
(1) Andrews
(3) Bamberg-Ehrhardt
(2) Mullins
(3) East Clarendon
(2) Woodland
(4) Hannah-Pamplico
(1) Barnwell
(5) Johnsonville
(2) Calhoun County
(6) Latta
(1) Oceanside Collegiate
Class 1A: Green Sea Floyds and Lamar have byes
(4) Dixie
(2) McBee
(6) Denmark-Olar
(2) Lake View
(4) Scott’s Branch
(3) Hemingway
SCISA 2A:
Hilton Head Prep
Florence Christian
Northwood Academy
Trinity-Byrnes
SCISA 1A:
Dillon Christian
Thomas Heyward
Dorchester Academy
Pee Dee Academy
King’s Academy
Bethesda (GA)
Colleton Prep
Carolina Academy