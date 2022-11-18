MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The SCHSL high school football playoffs hit the 3rd round with 6 local teams still alive in the postseason. Florence Christian and Pee Dee Academy will play for a SCISA Class 3A state championship on Saturday afternoon in Florence. Below are the scores and highlights of the games with the home team listed on the bottom. All contests begin on Friday at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.
SCHSL Class 5A – 3rd Round
Carolina Forest
Fort Dorchester
SCHSL Class 4A – 3rd Round
West Florence
AC Flora
James Island
South Florence
SCHSL Class 3A – 3rd Round
Dillon
Camden
SCHSL Class 1A – 3rd Round
Lamar
Johnsonville
SCISA Class 3A State Championship
Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy – Saturday at 1pm at West Florence High School