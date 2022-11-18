MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The SCHSL high school football playoffs hit the 3rd round with 6 local teams still alive in the postseason. Florence Christian and Pee Dee Academy will play for a SCISA Class 3A state championship on Saturday afternoon in Florence. Below are the scores and highlights of the games with the home team listed on the bottom. All contests begin on Friday at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.

SCHSL Class 5A – 3rd Round

Carolina Forest

Fort Dorchester

SCHSL Class 4A – 3rd Round

West Florence

AC Flora

James Island

South Florence

SCHSL Class 3A – 3rd Round

Dillon

Camden

SCHSL Class 1A – 3rd Round

Lamar

Johnsonville

SCISA Class 3A State Championship

Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy – Saturday at 1pm at West Florence High School