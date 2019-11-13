SCHSL, SCISA, NC updated high school football playoff schedule

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – With the rain and weather coming into our area on Thursday and Friday, a number of area high school football teams have shifted around their 2nd round playoff games. Below are the games, times, locations for this week. The bottom team is the home team.
Thursday Night:
North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach (7pm)
River Bluff
Carolina Forest (7pm)
Dillon
Wade Hampton (7pm)
May River
Aynor (7:30pm)
Lake View
Branchville (7:30pm)
Friday Night:
Florence Christian
Hilton Head Christian Academy (7pm)
Wilson
Brookland-Cayce (7:30pm)
Hartsville
Beaufort (7:30pm)
Lake City
Gilbert (7:30pm)
Cheraw
Strom Thurmond (7:30pm)
St. John’s
Green Sea Floyds (7:30pm)
Ware Shoals
Lamar (7:30pm)
McBee
Blackville-Hilda (7:30pm)
Thomas Heyward
Pee Dee Academy (7:30pm)
Carolina Academy
Bethesda Academy (7:30pm)
Orangeburg Prep
Trinity-Byrnes (7:30pm)
South Central (NC)
Scotland County (NC) (7:30pm)
Fairmont (NC)
Clinton (NC) (7:30pm)