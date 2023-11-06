MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below is a look at the remaining high school football teams we have left in the postseason. It’s the second round of the SCHSL playoffs, the semifinal round for our SCISA teams and the second round in North Carolina in the NCHSAA. The bottom team is the home team. All kickoffs are set for 7:30pm on Friday.

SCHSL Class 5A:

West Ashley
Carolina Forest

SCHSL Class 4A:

Richland Northeast
South Florence

Myrtle Beach
Irmo

Hartsville
James Island

SCHSL Class 3A:

Camden
Dillon

SCHSL Class 2A:

Andrews
Hampton County

Barnwell
Marion

SCHSL Class 1A:

Lake View
Johnsonville

Carvers Bay
Lamar

SCISA Class 3A Semifinal:

Wilson Hall
Florence Christian

NCHSAA Class 3A Playoffs – 2nd Round:

Southern Durham
Scotland