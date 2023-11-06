MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below is a look at the remaining high school football teams we have left in the postseason. It’s the second round of the SCHSL playoffs, the semifinal round for our SCISA teams and the second round in North Carolina in the NCHSAA. The bottom team is the home team. All kickoffs are set for 7:30pm on Friday.
SCHSL Class 5A:
West Ashley
Carolina Forest
SCHSL Class 4A:
Richland Northeast
South Florence
Myrtle Beach
Irmo
Hartsville
James Island
SCHSL Class 3A:
Camden
Dillon
SCHSL Class 2A:
Andrews
Hampton County
Barnwell
Marion
SCHSL Class 1A:
Lake View
Johnsonville
Carvers Bay
Lamar
SCISA Class 3A Semifinal:
Wilson Hall
Florence Christian
NCHSAA Class 3A Playoffs – 2nd Round:
Southern Durham
Scotland