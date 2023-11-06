MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below is a look at the remaining high school football teams we have left in the postseason. It’s the second round of the SCHSL playoffs, the semifinal round for our SCISA teams and the second round in North Carolina in the NCHSAA. The bottom team is the home team. All kickoffs are set for 7:30pm on Friday.

SCHSL Class 5A:

West Ashley

Carolina Forest

SCHSL Class 4A:

Richland Northeast

South Florence

Myrtle Beach

Irmo

Hartsville

James Island

SCHSL Class 3A:

Camden

Dillon

SCHSL Class 2A:

Andrews

Hampton County

Barnwell

Marion

SCHSL Class 1A:

Lake View

Johnsonville

Carvers Bay

Lamar

SCISA Class 3A Semifinal:

Wilson Hall

Florence Christian

NCHSAA Class 3A Playoffs – 2nd Round:

Southern Durham

Scotland