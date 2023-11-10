MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the high school football playoff games tonight in our viewing area. The bottom team is the home team. All kickoffs are set for 7:30pm on Friday, unless otherwise noted.

SCHSL Class 5A – 2nd Round

West Ashley

Carolina Forest – 7pm

SCHSL Class 4A – 2nd Round

Richland Northeast

South Florence

Myrtle Beach

Irmo

Hartsville

James Island

SCHSL Class 3A – 2nd Round

Camden

Dillon

SCHSL Class 2A – 2nd Round

Andrews

Hampton County

Barnwell

Marion

SCHSL Class 1A – 2nd Round

Lake View

Johnsonville

Carvers Bay

Lamar

SCISA Class 3A Semifinal:

Wilson Hall

Florence Christian

NCHSAA Class 3A Playoffs – 2nd Round

Southern Durham

Scotland