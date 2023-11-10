MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the high school football playoff games tonight in our viewing area. The bottom team is the home team. All kickoffs are set for 7:30pm on Friday, unless otherwise noted.
SCHSL Class 5A – 2nd Round
West Ashley
Carolina Forest – 7pm
SCHSL Class 4A – 2nd Round
Richland Northeast
South Florence
Myrtle Beach
Irmo
Hartsville
James Island
SCHSL Class 3A – 2nd Round
Camden
Dillon
SCHSL Class 2A – 2nd Round
Andrews
Hampton County
Barnwell
Marion
SCHSL Class 1A – 2nd Round
Lake View
Johnsonville
Carvers Bay
Lamar
SCISA Class 3A Semifinal:
Wilson Hall
Florence Christian
NCHSAA Class 3A Playoffs – 2nd Round
Southern Durham
Scotland