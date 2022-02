MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday afternoon in Scanlonville, a survey marker for the historic African American community was unearthed and transported to the Charleston Museum to be put on display.

“It’s the monument and benchmark for the little town of Scanlonville,” Edward Lee, president of the East Cooper Civic Club, said. “It was formed in 1870, and that was the original marker.”