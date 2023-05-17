MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The SCHSL baseball & softball playoffs continue to roll on with the district rounds and the lower state finals for some. Below are the scores with the highlights to follow after Thursday’s 11pm news.

SCHSL Class 5A Softball Elimination Game:

St. James 2

Chapin 3 (Final)

SCHSL Class 4A Softball – Lower State Final Game 1

South Florence 1

West Florence 2 (Final) – Game 2 on Friday tonight at South Florence

SCHSL Class 3A Softball Elimination Game:

Loris 2

Dillon 6 (Final) Wildcats advance to lower state finals, will face Aynor on Friday

SCHSL Class 1A Softball Elimination Game:

Lake View 0

Latta 1 (Final)

SCHSL Class 1A Baseball – Lower State Finals

East Clarendon 2

Lake View 3 (Final) – Lake View advances to the state finals which begin on Saturday