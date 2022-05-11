MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Big night of softball across the region for our SCHSL teams. The district finals taking place across the state. The winners moving onto the Final Four of the Lower State double elimination tournament.

Class 4A scores:

North Myrtle Beach 0

North Augusta 5 – Final

Darlington 0

South Florence 6 – Final

Midland Valley 2

West Florence 6 – Final

South Aiken 2

Hartsville 4 – Final

Class 3A scores:

Marlboro County 2

Loris 5 – Final

Oceanside Collegiate 1

Aynor 11 – Final

Hanahan 1

Dillon 2 – Final

Class 2A Scores:

Silver Bluff 1

Latta 5 – Final

Cheraw 0

Marion 3 – Final/Game 2

Class 1A scores:

Lowcountry Leadership 0

Lake View 18 – Final/5

Branchville 0

Lamar 10 – Final

Palmetto Scholars 0

Hannah-Pamplico 15 – Final