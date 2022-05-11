MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Big night of softball across the region for our SCHSL teams. The district finals taking place across the state. The winners moving onto the Final Four of the Lower State double elimination tournament.
Class 4A scores:
North Myrtle Beach 0
North Augusta 5 – Final
Darlington 0
South Florence 6 – Final
Midland Valley 2
West Florence 6 – Final
South Aiken 2
Hartsville 4 – Final
Class 3A scores:
Marlboro County 2
Loris 5 – Final
Oceanside Collegiate 1
Aynor 11 – Final
Hanahan 1
Dillon 2 – Final
Class 2A Scores:
Silver Bluff 1
Latta 5 – Final
Cheraw 0
Marion 3 – Final/Game 2
Class 1A scores:
Lowcountry Leadership 0
Lake View 18 – Final/5
Branchville 0
Lamar 10 – Final
Palmetto Scholars 0
Hannah-Pamplico 15 – Final