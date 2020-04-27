SCHSL spirit challenge begins today

COLUMBIA (SCHSL) – We’ve still got the SPIRIT…how about you??

As the spring sports season was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID19 threat, we are continuously finding ways to keep our member schools engaged.

On Monday, April 27, we are kick starting an online competition, a Twitter Spirit Challenge, to which all member high schools are encouraged to participate.

It’s a safe, tech savvy way to allow everyone a chance to support their school with just a click at the keyboard!

Simply connect with @SCHSL on Twitter and look for the matchups to be tweeted out each day. You can vote once on every matchup per device.

It’s not the spring championships we had hoped for but it’s easy, safe fun that everyone has a chance to compete, win! You must watch our Twitter page and vote within 24 hours of your school’s challenge. The school with the most votes will continue to compete and move up the bracket.

The SCHSL Spirit Challenge is presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, Jostens, Wilson and TeamIP.