SCHSL state basketball championship Saturday

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – 2 local high school basketball teams playing for state titles in Columbia today in the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL.) The Marion girls and the Myrtle Beach boys. Below are the scores and highlights.
SCHSL Class 3A Girls Final:
Keenan 53
Marion 33 (Final)
SCHSL Class 4A Boys Final:
Ridge View
Myrtle Beach (8:30pm)
North Carolina 4A Boys Eastern Regional Final:
Lumberton 66
Pinecrest 47 (Final)
Pirates advance to play North Mecklenburg in the 4A state final, Saturday March the 14th at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.