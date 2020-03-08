SCHSL state basketball championship Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – Senior standout DJ Williams scored a game-high 38 points for Coastal Carolina but Maya Calder made a key layup in overtime to lift Appalachian State to a wild 83-80 win in double overtime Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center in what was the final regular-season Sun Belt Conference game for each team.

Calder only had four points on the day, but her layup with a minute left in the second overtime gave the Mountaineers an 82-80 lead. Nicola Mathews added a late free throw before Coastal senior guard Torrie Cash missed on a three-point attempt from the left wing that would have tied the game in the final seconds.