Columbia, SC- The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) 2023 Football State Finals for all five classes will be held at the Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium (Willie Jeffries Field) on the campus of South Carolina State University (SC State) in Orangeburg, SC. The State Finals are Thursday, November 30-Saturday, December 2, 2023.

“We are excited about the move and are looking forward to having SC State serve as the host site for our Football State Finals,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, Commissioner of the SCHSL.

This is the first time all five State Finals will be held at SC State. For the last 3 seasons they have been held at Benedict College in Columbia. Before that, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.