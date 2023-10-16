COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the next set of South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) state football rankings as voted on by members of the media. Our local teams are in the bold and first place votes are in the parenthesis.

CLASS 5A:

1. Summerville (20)

2. TL Hanna

3. Byrnes

4. White Knoll

5. Hillcrest

6. Gaffney

7. Fort Dorchester

8. Ashley Ridge

9. Lexington

10. Clover

CLASS 4A:



1. South Florence (8-0)

2. Northwestern

3. James Island

4. Irmo

5. Westside

6. Midland Valley

7. South Pointe

8. Lucy Beckham

9. North Augusta

10. Hartsville (5-3)

CLASS 3A:

1.Daniel (18)

2. Belton Honea-Path (2)

3. Dillon (7-1)

4. Gilbert

5. Chapman

6. Crestwood

7. Chester

8. Broome

9. Philip Simmons

10. Camden

CLASS 2A:

1. Gray Collegiate (14)

2. Abbeville (6)

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Hampton County

5. Fairfield Central

6. Marion (8-1)

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Saluda

9. Silver Bluff

10. Ninety-Six

CLASS 1A:

1. Lewisville (20)

2. Christ Church

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Whale Branch

5. Southside Christian

6. St. Joe’s

7. Calhoun County

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

9. Latta (8-1)

10. Blackville-Hilda