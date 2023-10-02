COLUMBIA (WBTW) – As we head into Week 7 of the high school football season, the next set of South Carolina High School League rankings are out. These are voted on my media members across the Palmetto state. Our local teams are in bold, first place votes are in the parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Summerville (18)

2. Hillcrest

3. Byrnes (1)

4. TL Hanna

5. Gaffney

6. White Knoll

7. Lexington

8. Fort Dorchester

9. Sumter

10. JL Mann

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (15) (6-0)

2. Northwestern (4)

3. Irmo

4. James Island

5. Westside

6. South Pointe

7. Midland Valley

8. Hartsville (4-2)

9. Lucy Beckham

10. Ridge View

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (18)

2. Belton Honea-Path (1)

3. Dillon (5-1)

4. Gilbert

5. Chapman

6. Crestwood

7. Chester

8. Broome

9. Philip Simmons

10. Manning

Class 2A:

1. Gray Collegiate (17)

2. Abbeville (2)

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Silver Bluff

5. Hampton County

6. Fairfield Central

7. Woodland

8. Marion (6-1)

9. Saluda

10. Strom Thurmond

Class 1A:

1. Lewisville (19)

2. Christ Church

3. Whale Branch

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Southside Christian

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. St. Joseph’s

8. Lake View (5-1)

9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

10. Calhoun County