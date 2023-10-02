COLUMBIA (WBTW) – As we head into Week 7 of the high school football season, the next set of South Carolina High School League rankings are out. These are voted on my media members across the Palmetto state. Our local teams are in bold, first place votes are in the parenthesis.
Class 5A:
1. Summerville (18)
2. Hillcrest
3. Byrnes (1)
4. TL Hanna
5. Gaffney
6. White Knoll
7. Lexington
8. Fort Dorchester
9. Sumter
10. JL Mann
Class 4A:
1. South Florence (15) (6-0)
2. Northwestern (4)
3. Irmo
4. James Island
5. Westside
6. South Pointe
7. Midland Valley
8. Hartsville (4-2)
9. Lucy Beckham
10. Ridge View
Class 3A:
1. Daniel (18)
2. Belton Honea-Path (1)
3. Dillon (5-1)
4. Gilbert
5. Chapman
6. Crestwood
7. Chester
8. Broome
9. Philip Simmons
10. Manning
Class 2A:
1. Gray Collegiate (17)
2. Abbeville (2)
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Silver Bluff
5. Hampton County
6. Fairfield Central
7. Woodland
8. Marion (6-1)
9. Saluda
10. Strom Thurmond
Class 1A:
1. Lewisville (19)
2. Christ Church
3. Whale Branch
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Southside Christian
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. St. Joseph’s
8. Lake View (5-1)
9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
10. Calhoun County