COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – As we head into Week 8 of the high school football season, the next set of South Carolina High School League rankings are out. These are voted on my media members across the Palmetto state. Our local teams are in bold, first place votes are in the parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Summerville (19)

2. Hillcrest

3. Byrnes

4. TL Hanna

5. White Knoll

6. Gaffney

7. Lexington

8. Fort Dorchester

9. Sumter

10. Ashley Ridge

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (17) (7-0)

2. Northwestern (2)

3. Irmo

4. James Island

5. Westside

6. Midland Valley

7. South Pointe

8. Lucy Beckham

9. Myrtle Beach (6-1)

10. York

Receiving Votes: Hartsville

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (18)

2. Belton Honea-Path (1)

3. Dillon (6-1)

4. Gilbert

5. Chapman

6. Crestwood

7. Chester

8. Broome

9. Philip Simmons

10. Manning

Class 2A:

1. Gray Collegiate (12)

2. Abbeville (7)

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Silver Bluff

5. Hampton County

6. Woodland

7. Fairfield Central

8. Marion (7-1)

9. Strom Thurmond

10. Ninety Six

Class 1A:

1. Lewisville (19)

2. Christ Church

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Whale Branch

5. Southside Christian

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. St. Joseph’s

8. Lake View (5-1)

9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

10. Calhoun County

Receiving Votes: Lamar, Latta