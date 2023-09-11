COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina High School League football rankings were released on Monday as voted on by members of the media. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local teams in bold. First place votes are in parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Summerville (17) (3-0)

2. Gaffney (3) (3-1)

3. Lexington (4-0)

4. Hillcrest (4-0)

5. Byrnes (3-1)

6. Sumter (3-1)

7. TL Hanna (3-1)

8. Spartanburg (2-2)

9. (tie) Fort Dorchester (1-1)

9. (tie) JL Mann (4-0)

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (11) 4-0

2. Hartsville (8) 4-0

3. Northwestern (2-1)

4. South Pointe (1) (3-1)

5. James Island (4-0)

6. Irmo (3-0)

7. West Florence (3-1)

8. Westside (2-1)

9. AC Flora (2-1)

10. Midland Valley (4-0)

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (10) (3-0)

2. Clinton (7) (4-0)

3. Dillon (1) (2-1)

4. Belton Honea Path (2) (3-0)

5. Gilbert (3-0)

6. Crestwood (3-1)

7. Chester (3-1)

8. Chapman (3-1)

9. Broome (3-1)

10. Manning (4-0)

Class 2A:

1. Gray Collegiate (16) (4-0)

2. Abbeville (3) (3-1)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (1) (3-1)

4. Marion (4-0)

5. Hampton County (4-0)

6. Saluda (3-0)

7. Fairfield Central(3-1)

9. Silver Bluff (2-1)

9. (tie) Strom Thurmond (2-1)

10. Woodland (2-0)

Class 1A:

1. Lewisville (17) (3-1)

2. St. Joseph’s (3) (4-0)

3. Calhoun County (4-0)

4. Christ Church (2-2)

5. Whale Branch (2-0)

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (3-1)

7. Denmark-Olar (3-1)

8. Latta (3-1)

9. Hunter-Kinard Tyler (3-0)

9. (tie) Wagener-Salley (3-0)