SCHSL State Football Media Rankings – Week 10

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum (Offensive Lineman of the Week), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Quarterback of the Week) and wide receiver Diondre Overton (Receiver of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 59-7 win against Boston College on Saturday.

With the selections, Clemson has now collected a total of 470 ACC weekly honors since 1978. Clemson has now earned a total of 13 weekly honors from the ACC this season.