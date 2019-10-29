SCHSL State Football Media Rankings – Week 10

COLUMBIA – The latest South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) state media football rankings came out this afternoon. Myrtle Beach remains on top of Class 4A. Aynor is ranked 2nd in Class 3A, Green Sea Floyds is 2nd in Class A. Below are the statewide rankings.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Dorman
- Fort Dorchester
- Byrnes
- Sumter
- Clover
- Carolina Forest
- Laurens
- Gaffney
- River Bluff
Class 4A:
- Myrtle Beach
- Daniel
- South Pointe
- Eastside
- Wren
- Hartsville
- Greenville
- AC Flora
- Belton Honea Path
- Wilson
Class 3A:
- Chapman
- Aynor
- Gilbert
- Dillon
- Camden
- Wade Hampton
- Chester
- May River
- Union County
- Strom Thurmond
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Barnwell
- Southside Christian
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Andrew Jackson
- Timberland
- Saluda
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Gray Collegiate
- Andrews
Class 1A:
- Wagener-Salley
- Green Sea Floyds
- Lamar
- Blackville-Hilda
- CE Murray
- Branchville
- Lake View
- Hunter Kinard Tyler
- Whitmire
- Ridge Spring Monetta