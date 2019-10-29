Live Now
SCHSL State Football Media Rankings – Week 10

The Hartsville Red Foxes are ranked 6th in Class 4A this week.

COLUMBIA – The latest South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) state media football rankings came out this afternoon. Myrtle Beach remains on top of Class 4A. Aynor is ranked 2nd in Class 3A, Green Sea Floyds is 2nd in Class A. Below are the statewide rankings.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Dorman
  3. Fort Dorchester
  4. Byrnes
  5. Sumter
  6. Clover
  7. Carolina Forest
  8. Laurens
  9. Gaffney
  10. River Bluff

Class 4A:

  1. Myrtle Beach
  2. Daniel
  3. South Pointe
  4. Eastside
  5. Wren
  6. Hartsville
  7. Greenville
  8. AC Flora
  9. Belton Honea Path
  10. Wilson

Class 3A:

  1. Chapman
  2. Aynor
  3. Gilbert
  4. Dillon
  5. Camden
  6. Wade Hampton
  7. Chester
  8. May River
  9. Union County
  10. Strom Thurmond

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Barnwell
  3. Southside Christian
  4. Oceanside Collegiate
  5. Andrew Jackson
  6. Timberland
  7. Saluda
  8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  9. Gray Collegiate
  10. Andrews

Class 1A:

  1. Wagener-Salley
  2. Green Sea Floyds
  3. Lamar
  4. Blackville-Hilda
  5. CE Murray
  6. Branchville
  7. Lake View
  8. Hunter Kinard Tyler
  9. Whitmire
  10. Ridge Spring Monetta

