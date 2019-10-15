SCHSL State Football Media Rankings – Week 8

COLUMBIA – Below are the latest SCHSL state football media rankings as we enter week 8 of the season. Myrtle Beach (4A) and Dillon (3A) are ranked at the top of their respective classes.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Byrnes
- Dorman (tie)
- Fort Dorchester (tie)
- Sumter
- Clover
- Carolina Forest
- River Bluff
- TL Hanna (tie)
- Gaffney (tie)
Class 4A:
- Myrtle Beach
- Daniel
- South Pointe
- Wilson
- AC Flora
- Eastside
- North Myrtle Beach
- Belton Honea Path
- Wren
- Greenville
Class 3A:
- Dillon
- Chapman
- Chester
- May River
- Gilbert
- Camden
- Aynor (tie)
- Wade Hampton (tie)
- Strom Thurmond
- Union County
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Barnwell
- Southside Christian
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Timberland
- Saluda
- Andrew Jackson
- Gray Collegiate
- Mullins
Class 1A:
- Wagener-Salley
- Green Sea Floyds
- Lamar
- Lake View
- Blackville-Hilda (tie)
- Branchville (tie)
- CE Murray
- Ridge Spring Monetta
- Great Falls
- Denmark-Olar