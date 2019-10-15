SCHSL State Football Media Rankings – Week 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A panel of both SEC and national media members picked South Carolina to win the 2020 Southeastern Conference title, the league office announced today. It marks the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Gamecocks have topped the preseason media voting. The media also selected senior guard Tyasha Harris as a Preseason All-SEC First-Team selection and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan as a second-team choice.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley returns six letterwinners from last season's NCAA Sweet 16 teams, including starters Harris and Herbert Harrigan, who both factored into the Gamecocks' 2017 National Championship run as freshmen. The staff then added the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, led by four of the top 11 signees, and transfer Destiny Littleton. The Gamecocks have won the SEC regular-season crown in four of the last six seasons and the SEC Tournament title four of the last five events.