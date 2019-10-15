SCHSL State Football Media Rankings – Week 8

The Lake View Wild Gators are ranked 4th in the SCHSL state media poll for Class A.

COLUMBIA – Below are the latest SCHSL state football media rankings as we enter week 8 of the season. Myrtle Beach (4A) and Dillon (3A) are ranked at the top of their respective classes.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Byrnes
  3. Dorman (tie)
  4. Fort Dorchester (tie)
  5. Sumter
  6. Clover
  7. Carolina Forest
  8. River Bluff
  9. TL Hanna (tie)
  10. Gaffney (tie)

Class 4A:

  1. Myrtle Beach
  2. Daniel
  3. South Pointe
  4. Wilson
  5. AC Flora
  6. Eastside
  7. North Myrtle Beach
  8. Belton Honea Path
  9. Wren
  10. Greenville

Class 3A:

  1. Dillon
  2. Chapman
  3. Chester
  4. May River
  5. Gilbert
  6. Camden
  7. Aynor (tie)
  8. Wade Hampton (tie)
  9. Strom Thurmond
  10. Union County

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Barnwell
  3. Southside Christian
  4. Oceanside Collegiate
  5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  6. Timberland
  7. Saluda
  8. Andrew Jackson
  9. Gray Collegiate
  10. Mullins

Class 1A:

  1. Wagener-Salley
  2. Green Sea Floyds
  3. Lamar
  4. Lake View
  5. Blackville-Hilda (tie)
  6. Branchville (tie)
  7. CE Murray
  8. Ridge Spring Monetta
  9. Great Falls
  10. Denmark-Olar

