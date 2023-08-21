COLUMBIA (WBTW) – One week in the books for the high school football season. Below are the SCHSL state rankings heading into Week 1 on Friday. Our local teams are in BOLD. First place votes are in parenthesis.

CLASS 5A

1. Summerville (8)

2. Byrnes (5)

3. Dutch Fork (6)

4. Gaffney

5. Fort Dorchester

6. Sumter (2)

7. TL Hanna

8. Lexington

9. Hillcrest

10. Spartanburg

CLASS 4A

1. Greenville (11)

2. South Florence (3)

3. Northwestern (4)

4. South Pointe (2)

5. Hartsville (1)

6. James Island

7. Westside

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Greenwood

10. (tie) Irmo

10. (tie) Ridge View

CLASS 3A

1. Dillon (16)

2. Daniel (2)

3. Clinton (2)

4. Camden

5. Chester

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Beaufort

8. Gilbert

9. Broome

10. Chapman (1)

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (17)

2. Gray Collegiate (4)

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Fairfield Central

5. Marion

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Silver Bluff

8. Strom Thurmond

9. Hampton County

10. Saluda

CLASS A

1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (13)

2. Christ Church (4)

3. Lewisville (1)

4. Lamar (3)

5. St. Joe’s

6. Southside Christian

7. Whale Branch

8. Calhoun County

9. Lake View

10. Johnsonville