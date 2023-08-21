COLUMBIA (WBTW) – One week in the books for the high school football season. Below are the SCHSL state rankings heading into Week 1 on Friday. Our local teams are in BOLD. First place votes are in parenthesis.
CLASS 5A
1. Summerville (8)
2. Byrnes (5)
3. Dutch Fork (6)
4. Gaffney
5. Fort Dorchester
6. Sumter (2)
7. TL Hanna
8. Lexington
9. Hillcrest
10. Spartanburg
CLASS 4A
1. Greenville (11)
2. South Florence (3)
3. Northwestern (4)
4. South Pointe (2)
5. Hartsville (1)
6. James Island
7. Westside
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Greenwood
10. (tie) Irmo
10. (tie) Ridge View
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (16)
2. Daniel (2)
3. Clinton (2)
4. Camden
5. Chester
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Beaufort
8. Gilbert
9. Broome
10. Chapman (1)
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (17)
2. Gray Collegiate (4)
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Fairfield Central
5. Marion
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Silver Bluff
8. Strom Thurmond
9. Hampton County
10. Saluda
CLASS A
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (13)
2. Christ Church (4)
3. Lewisville (1)
4. Lamar (3)
5. St. Joe’s
6. Southside Christian
7. Whale Branch
8. Calhoun County
9. Lake View
10. Johnsonville