COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest SCHSL high school football state rankings are out as we head into Week 1 action. Below are the Top 10 from Class 5A down to Class 1A with our local teams in bold.

Class 5A:

Dutch Fork (19) Fort Dorchester Hillcrest Byrnes Dorman Sumter Gaffney TL Hanna Spartanburg Spring Valley

Class 4A:

1. South Pointe (17)

2. Northwestern (2)

3. AC Flora

4. West Florence

5. South Florence

6. Hartsville

7. Greenville

8. Westside

9. Greenwood

10. (tie) Irmo 10. (tie) Ridge View

Class 3A:

1.Daniel (16)

2. Camden (3)

3. Dillon

4. Powdersville

5. Clinton

6. Beaufort

7. Gilbert

8. Woodruff

9. Seneca

10. Brookland-Cayce

Class 2A:

1. Abbeville (6)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (10)

3. (tie) Saluda, Gray Collegiate (3), Cheraw

6. Barnwell

7. Fairfield Central

8. Silver Bluff

9. Marion

10. Wade Hampton

Class 1A:

1. Southside Christian (11)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8)

3. Lamar

4. Christ Church

5. Whale Branch

6. Baptist Hill

7. Johnsonville

8. St. Joe’s

9. Lake View

10. Calhoun County