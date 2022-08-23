COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest SCHSL high school football state rankings are out as we head into Week 1 action. Below are the Top 10 from Class 5A down to Class 1A with our local teams in bold.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork (19)
- Fort Dorchester
- Hillcrest
- Byrnes
- Dorman
- Sumter
- Gaffney
- TL Hanna
- Spartanburg
- Spring Valley
Class 4A:
1. South Pointe (17)
2. Northwestern (2)
3. AC Flora
4. West Florence
5. South Florence
6. Hartsville
7. Greenville
8. Westside
9. Greenwood
10. (tie) Irmo 10. (tie) Ridge View
Class 3A:
1.Daniel (16)
2. Camden (3)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Clinton
6. Beaufort
7. Gilbert
8. Woodruff
9. Seneca
10. Brookland-Cayce
Class 2A:
1. Abbeville (6)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (10)
3. (tie) Saluda, Gray Collegiate (3), Cheraw
6. Barnwell
7. Fairfield Central
8. Silver Bluff
9. Marion
10. Wade Hampton
Class 1A:
1. Southside Christian (11)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8)
3. Lamar
4. Christ Church
5. Whale Branch
6. Baptist Hill
7. Johnsonville
8. St. Joe’s
9. Lake View
10. Calhoun County