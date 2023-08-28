COLUMBIA (WBTW) – As we enter Week 2 of the high school football season, a pair of Pee Dee teams are now ranked #1 in the state with Dillon and South Florence. Below are the Top 10 South Carolina High School League rankings, as chosen by the media in South Carolina. Our local teams are in bold. First place votes are in parenthesis.

CLASS 5A:

1. Summerville (18)

2. Gaffney (1)

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Sumter (1)

5. TL Hanna (1)

6. Spartanburg (1)

7. Lexington

8. Hillcrest

9. Byrnes

10. Dutch Fork

CLASS 4A:

1. South Florence (15)

2. South Pointe (5)

3. Northwestern (1)

4. Hartsville (1)

5. Greenville

6. James Island

7. Irmo

8. West Florence

9. Greenwood

10. AC Flora

CLASS 3A:

1. Dillon (14)

2. Daniel (2)

3. Clinton (2)

4. Camden

5 (tie) Chapman and (4) Chester

7. Belton Honea-Path

8. Gilbert

9. Broome

10. Brookland-Cayce

CLASS 2A:

1. Abbeville (17)

2. Gray Collegiate (5)

3. Fairfield Central

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Silver Bluff

6. Marion

7. Hampton County

8. Saluda

9. Strom Thurmond

10. (tie) Woodland, Andrew Jackson

CLASS 1A:

1. Lewisville (13)

2. Christ Church (4)

3. St. Joe’s (4)

4. Denmark-Olar

5. Lamar (1)

6. Calhoun County

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. Southside Christian

9. Whale Branch

10. Lake View