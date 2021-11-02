SCHSL state football rankings, November 2

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The final SCHSL state football rankings for the regular season came out this afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local teams in BOLD. The final rankings of the year will come out after the state championships in early December.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (16)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Northwestern
5. Sumter
6. Hillcrest
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Spring Valley
9. Lexington
10. Spartanburg
Class 4A:
1. Myrtle Beach (12)
2. South Pointe (2)
3 (tie). Greenwood
3. (tie) A.C. Flora (1)
5. Greenville
6. West Florence
7. May River
8. South Florence
9. York
10. Beaufort
Class 3A:
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Camden
5. Clinton
6. Powdersville
7. Lower Richland
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Aynor
10. Gilbert
Class 2A:
1. Abbeville (15)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Philip Simmons
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Wade Hampton
9. Christ Church
10. Cheraw
Class 1A:
1. Southside Christian (16)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Baptist Hill
4. Lamar
5. Whale Branch
6. Ridge Spring-Monetta
7. Lake View
8. C.E. Murray
9. Calhoun County
10. Green Sea-Floyds