COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina High School League football state rankings are out, as picked by media members from around the Palmetto State. Below are the Top 10 in each classification with our teams in BOLD. The numbers in parenthesis are first place votes.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. Hillcrest (2)

3. Dorman

4. Lexington

5. Gaffney

6. TL Hanna

7. Summerville

8. Sumter

9. Byrnes

10. Spartanburg

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (14)

2. AC Flora (1)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern

5. Catawba Ridge

6. Ridge View

7. South Pointe

8. Greenville

9. James Island

10. Westside

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (15)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea-Path

7. Camden

8. Seneca

9. Gilbert

10. Loris

Class 2A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate (9)

2. Barnwell (4)

3. Abbeville

4. Saluda (2)

5. Woodland

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Marion

8. Strom Thurmond

9. Buford

10. Wade Hampton

Class 1A:

1. Johnsonville (10)

2. Christ Church (2)

3. St. Joseph’s

4. Lewisville

5. Southside Christian (1)

6. Estill (2)

7. Calhoun County

8. Lake View

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Baptist Hill