COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina High School League football state rankings are out, as picked by media members from around the Palmetto State. Below are the Top 10 in each classification with our teams in BOLD. The numbers in parenthesis are first place votes.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. Hillcrest (2)
3. Dorman
4. Lexington
5. Gaffney
6. TL Hanna
7. Summerville
8. Sumter
9. Byrnes
10. Spartanburg
Class 4A:
1. South Florence (14)
2. AC Flora (1)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern
5. Catawba Ridge
6. Ridge View
7. South Pointe
8. Greenville
9. James Island
10. Westside
Class 3A:
1. Daniel (15)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea-Path
7. Camden
8. Seneca
9. Gilbert
10. Loris
Class 2A:
1. Oceanside Collegiate (9)
2. Barnwell (4)
3. Abbeville
4. Saluda (2)
5. Woodland
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Marion
8. Strom Thurmond
9. Buford
10. Wade Hampton
Class 1A:
1. Johnsonville (10)
2. Christ Church (2)
3. St. Joseph’s
4. Lewisville
5. Southside Christian (1)
6. Estill (2)
7. Calhoun County
8. Lake View
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Baptist Hill