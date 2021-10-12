Pro Football Challenge

SCHSL state football rankings, October 12

Coach Brian Hennecy and the Marion Swamp Foxes are ranked 4th in Class 2A this week.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of SCHSL high school football rankings are out as we head into Week 8 of the regular season. Our local teams are in BOLD below.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. Gaffney
  4. TL Hanna
  5. Northwestern
  6. Spring Valley
  7. Sumter
  8. Dorman
  9. Lexington
  10. Cane Bay, Hillcrest

Class 4A:

  1. AC Flora
  2. Greenville
  3. Myrtle Beach
  4. South Pointe
  5. Greenwood
  6. South Florence
  7. Beaufort
  8. York
  9. West Florence
  10. Irmo

Class 3A:

  1. Daniel
  2. Dillon
  3. Clinton
  4. Camden
  5. Chapman
  6. Gilbert
  7. Powdersville
  8. Lower Richland
  9. Aynor
  10. Brookland-Cayce

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Silver Bluff
  4. Marion
  5. Barnwell
  6. Timberland
  7. Saluda
  8. Christ Church
  9. Philip Simmons
  10. St. Joseph’s

Class 1A:

  1. Southside Christian
  2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  3. Lamar
  4. Baptist Hill
  5. Hannah-Pamplico
  6. Whale Branch
  7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
  8. Lake View
  9. Dixie
  10. Denmark-Olar

