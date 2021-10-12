SCHSL state football rankings, October 12

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of SCHSL high school football rankings are out as we head into Week 8 of the regular season. Our local teams are in BOLD below.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- Gaffney
- TL Hanna
- Northwestern
- Spring Valley
- Sumter
- Dorman
- Lexington
- Cane Bay, Hillcrest
Class 4A:
- AC Flora
- Greenville
- Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Greenwood
- South Florence
- Beaufort
- York
- West Florence
- Irmo
Class 3A:
- Daniel
- Dillon
- Clinton
- Camden
- Chapman
- Gilbert
- Powdersville
- Lower Richland
- Aynor
- Brookland-Cayce
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Silver Bluff
- Marion
- Barnwell
- Timberland
- Saluda
- Christ Church
- Philip Simmons
- St. Joseph’s
Class 1A:
- Southside Christian
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Lamar
- Baptist Hill
- Hannah-Pamplico
- Whale Branch
- Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Lake View
- Dixie
- Denmark-Olar