COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest SCHSL state football media rankings are out heading into Week 9. Below are the Top 10 from Class 5A down to Class 1A with our local squads in BOLD. First place votes are in parenthesis.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Dorman (1)
3. Lexington
4. TL Hanna
5. Gaffney
6. Hillcrest (1)
7. Summerville
8. Sumter
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Byrnes
Class 4A:
1. South Florence (16)
2. AC Flora (2)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern
5. Catawba Ridge (1)
6. Ridge View
7. South Pointe
8. Greenville
9. James Island
10. Westside
Class 3A:
1. Daniel (19)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Camden
8. Loris
9. Gilbert
10. Hanahan
Class 2A:
1. Oceanside Collegiate (14)
2. Barnwell (4)
3. Abbeville
4. Woodland
5. Gray Collegiate
6. Marion
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Saluda (1)
9. Buford
10. Andrew Jackson
Class 1A:
1. Johnsonville (11)
2. Christ Church (4)
3. Lewisville
4. St. Joseph’s
5. Estill (3)
6. Southside Christian (1)
7. Calhoun County
8. Lake View
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Baptist Hill