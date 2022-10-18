COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest SCHSL state football media rankings are out heading into Week 9. Below are the Top 10 from Class 5A down to Class 1A with our local squads in BOLD. First place votes are in parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Dorman (1)

3. Lexington

4. TL Hanna

5. Gaffney

6. Hillcrest (1)

7. Summerville

8. Sumter

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Byrnes

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (16)

2. AC Flora (2)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern

5. Catawba Ridge (1)

6. Ridge View

7. South Pointe

8. Greenville

9. James Island

10. Westside

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (19)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Camden

8. Loris

9. Gilbert

10. Hanahan

Class 2A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate (14)

2. Barnwell (4)

3. Abbeville

4. Woodland

5. Gray Collegiate

6. Marion

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Saluda (1)

9. Buford

10. Andrew Jackson

Class 1A:

1. Johnsonville (11)

2. Christ Church (4)

3. Lewisville

4. St. Joseph’s

5. Estill (3)

6. Southside Christian (1)

7. Calhoun County

8. Lake View

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Baptist Hill